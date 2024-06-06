The U.S. men's national team is back in action.

Its last appearance came in late March, when it triumphed 2-0 over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League Final.

Now that the club season is over and summer is on the horizon, next up for the USMNT is preparing for the Copa America tournament in late June.

First up is an international friendly against Colombia. Here's everything to know to watch the match:

When is the USMNT vs. Colombia game?

The U.S. and Colombia will meet on Saturday, June 8.

What time is the USMNT vs. Colombia game?

Kickoff time is slated for 5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Colombia game?

Commanders Field, home of the NFL's Washington franchise, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Colombia game

The game will be available to broadcast or stream in English on TNT, truTV and Max. Spanish broadcasts and streams will be available via Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

What is Colombia's FIFA ranking?

Colombia is the No. 12-ranked nation in FIFA's latest ranking of the men's international teams in April. For comparison's sake, the USMNT is No. 11.

Key players on Colombia's men's national team

The U.S. will have several mainstays on the field, such as Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and more.

On the other side, Colombia has notable figures in captain CM James Rodriguez (2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner), LW Luis Diaz (Liverpool), CF Jhon Duran (Aston Villa), GK David Ospina (Al Nassr) and DM Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace), among others.