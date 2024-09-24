It's an all Major League Soccer clash in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final.

Sporting Kansas City reached the final first in late August, beating USL side Indy Eleven 2-0 at home. It's the first chance at a trophy for the Wizards in the 2024 campaign, and likely the last.

The Wizards have been dismal in league play, currently in 12th place out of 14 in the Western Conference and likely out of the playoff picture.

It's a slightly different story for their opponent, LAFC, which beat the Seattle Sounders away 1-0 to qualify. The Black and Gold are fourth in the West with a few games in hand, and a deep playoff run is in the cards.

LAFC is also searching for its first silverware after multiple heartbreaks. In the last two seasons, L.A. lost the Concacaf Champions League final, MLS Cup final and Leagues Cup final.

L.A. might be due a final win soon, but Kansas City is tied for the most wins in the U.S. Open Cup at four with no losses. L.A. is seeking its first triumph in this tournament. Here's how to watch:

When is the U.S. Open Cup final?

The U.S. Open Cup final between LAFC and Sporting KC is set for Wednesday, Sept. 25.

What time is the U.S. Open Cup final?

Kickoff time is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the U.S. Open Cup final?

BMO Stadium, home of LAFC, is the venue for the final.

How to watch U.S. Open Cup final

The final will only be available to watch via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, though no new subscription will be required as the game will stream for free.

Key players in LAFC-Sporting Kansas City U.S. Open Cup final

For LAFC, its attack is the focal point. Denis Bouanga has held down the left flank for years, while French star Olivier Giroud joined the team recently but has yet to provide the impact he was acquired for. Carlos Vela also recently returned after a lengthy free-agency sit-out, so he could play a role, too. Fellow French star Hugo Lloris will be important between the sticks.

For Sporting KC, its midfield will have to be key to get ahold of the game. Erik Thommy is the main man who links the attack and defense while Nemanja Radoja will have to remain disciplined defensively at the base. Veteran Mexican striker Alan Pulido will also need to be clinical up top if Kansas City lacks possession.