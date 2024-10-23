The Chicago Red Stars won't be the Red Stars starting in 2025.

They'll soon simply be known as the Chicago Stars FC.

The team announced the change on social media Wednesday, including both their new name and crest, all set to launch in 2025.

"New era, same Stars," the team wrote.

— Chicago Red Stars - x (@chicagoredstars) October 23, 2024

In a letter to fans, Executive Chairperson Laura Ricketts said the team has been working over the last year to "build a world-class women’s professional sports organization that attracts the world’s best players, coaches and staff, creates a culture that strives for excellence and inspires civic pride while fostering individual and team success."

"With a nod to our past and our eye set squarely forward to the future growth of this game, this club, this league and all of women’s professional sports, we are excited to unveil our renewed brand as the Chicago Stars Football Club," she wrote.

Ricketts noted the crest continues to showcase Chicago's "iconic six-point red star."

"We prominently wear this ubiquitous symbol of our civic pride as we proudly represent the city we play for across the nation. Our Chicago star symbolizes the character of our city that stems from Chicagoans’ hard work, perseverance, grit, optimism, dedication, diversity and collaboration," she wrote. "Our club strives to honor our city and reflect its character, both on and off the pitch. The Chicago Star also represents our players – past, current, and future – and that we are a player-centered club that values excellence, accountability, transparency, respect, empathy and joy of the game. This Chicago Star will serve as a guiding light, and as a reminder of the contributions made by our players, the unforgettable moments that inspire us and bring us to the edge of our seats year after year."

The soon-to-be Chicago Stars were purchased by a Ricketts-led group of business leaders last year. Ricketts is also the co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, and is a minority owner of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

The Red Stars joined the NWSL in 2013. Playing their home games at SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview, the club has made the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons, including trips to the championship game in 2019 and 2021. The team now hold the second-most playoff appearances in NWSL history.

Several players have also gone on to represent the U.S. in the Olympics.