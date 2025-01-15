MLS

Bayern Munich signs US youngster Bajung Darboe from LAFC

Darboe is headed for the biggest club in Germany.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bayern Munich has signed 18-year-old American attacking midfielder Bajung Darboe from LAFC.

Darboe signed a long-term contract and will join Bayern's reserve team, the German club said Wednesday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“A big dream has come true for me. It’s nice to see where my path has taken me,” Darboe said in a statement. "It was always a big wish of mine to get to pull on the shirt of this great club one day. The fact it’s happened now fills me with a lot of pride. I’m still battling jet lag but otherwise I feel good and ready to get started.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Darboe, who was born in Gambia, has played twice for the United States under-17 team. At club level, he has played for the reserve teams of LAFC and the Philadelphia Union.

Bayern and LAFC have a wide-ranging partnership under the Red&Gold Football brand with a focus on developing young players.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSSoccerUSMNT
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us