MLS

Watch: Baby runs onto field of Chicago Fire-D.C. United game

The baby was taken off the field for being offside.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a VAR check, it was ruled that a baby, in fact, cannot play in a Major League Soccer game.

During the early moments of the second half in the Chicago Fire-D.C. United game, play had to be paused as a baby ran onto the Audi Field pitch in Washington.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The baby slowly made its way toward the penalty box before being stopped and carried back to the stands.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

MLS May 30

How MLS can set up for success post-2026 World Cup and Messi, expert explains

MLS May 5

MLS sponsorships spike as US soccer gains popularity

Soccer May 5

Real Madrid, Arsenal among CNBC's most valuable soccer clubs: See the full list

Chicago led 4-0 at that point and ended the game winning 7-1, with Tom Barlow netting a hat-trick and four other players getting on the score sheet.

Dominique Badji scored the lone goal for D.C. United, which is 12th in the Eastern Conference at 4-6-8 and a minus-19 goal differential.

The Fire, managed by former U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter, is ninth in the conference at 7-4-5 and a goal differential of plus-six -- benefitting from D.C.'s woes.

A child also ran onto the field this season during the San Jose Earthquakes season opener at home against Real Salt Lake. Center-back Rodrigues scored in the 4-0 rout and on his way back to his position, he had to return a child back to the stands in quick fashion.

Here are key dates to know for the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign.

This article tagged under:

MLS
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us