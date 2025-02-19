2025 SheBelieves Cup schedule, format, history as USWNT seeks six-peat

The U.S. women's national team is about to take the pitch for the first time in 2025.

After lasting playing on Dec. 3, 2024, a 2-1 win over the Netherlands, the USWNT will host the latest edition of the SheBelieves Cup.

The SheBelieves Cup, entering its 10th edition, is an invitational tournament the U.S. hosts, with different nations joining each time.

Here's everything to know about the games as the USWNT seeks to extend its winning streak:

When is the 2025 SheBelieves Cup?

The SheBelieves Cup will begin on Thursday, Feb. 20 and end on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Who is in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup?

Joining the USWNT for the tournament is Japan, Colombia and Australia. Japan featured in the 2023 and 2024 editions, while Australia and Colombia will be competing for the first time.

What is the 2025 SheBelieves Cup format?

The SheBelieves Cup format is round-robin style, where each team plays each other once. Whichever nation has the most points after three games wins the trophy.

2025 SheBelieves Cup schedule

Here's how the 2025 slate will look. Houston will host the first day of games, Glendale the second and San Diego the third to close it out.

Thursday, Feb. 20:

Japan vs. Australia: 5 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Colombia: 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 23:

Colombia vs. Japan: 2 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Australia: 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Australia vs. Colombia: 7:30 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Japan: 10:30 p.m. ET

Who has won the most SheBelieves Cups?

Since the first edition of the tournament in 2016, the USWNT has won it the most with seven. Here's a year-by-year breakdown:

2016: USWNT

2017: France

2018: USWNT

2019: England

2020: USWNT

2021: USWNT

2022: USWNT

2023: USWNT

2024: USWNT

USWNT 2025 SheBelieves Cup squad

These are the 23 players head coach Emma Hayes is using for the tournament. It does not include Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman or Mallory Swanson, while goalie Alyssa Naeher has retired from international competitions.

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals)

Defenders: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (Arsenal), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Gisele Thompson (Angel City)

Midfielders: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Heaps (Lyon), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Jaedyn Shaw (North Carolina Courage), Lily Yohannes (Ajax)

Forwards: Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City)

