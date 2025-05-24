These are the 20 teams competing in the 2025-26 Premier League season

The 2025-26 Premier League table is ready to go.

Following Sunderland's promotion to England's top flight in the Championship play-off final, three teams have joined the elites while another three dropped down.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Leeds, owned by the San Francisco 49ers, won the Championship over Burnley on goal differential as both teams collected 100 points. Sunderland finished fourth, but beat third-place Sheffield United in the play-off final to return with their deep history.

Relegating to the Championship are the three promoted teams from last season: Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

So, who will challenge Liverpool to the league title next May? These are the 20 teams competing:

2025-26 Premier League teams

Here are the Premier League teams for 2025-26 in alphabetical order:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Sunderland

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolverhampton

Son Heung-min is an international superstar, leading the South Korean national team and scoring goals for Tottenham in the English Premier League.