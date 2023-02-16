Sister Jean, 103, discusses faith, basketball and more in upcoming memoir originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sister Jean, 103, is the chaplain for the Loyola Chicago men's basketball team and she's telling her story in a memoir that is set to be published on Feb. 28.

In "Wake Up with Purpose: What I've Learned in My First Hundred Years," Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt sheds light on her life journey while offering some spiritual guidance.

The key to the beloved Catholic nun's success is that she wakes up daily at 5 a.m. The trick is that she sits up quickly to avoid falling back to sleep -- “I’ve got too much to do,” she says.

Her morning routine consists of prayers for the upcoming day followed by reading the Gospel on her tablet.

“I guess there aren’t too many 103-year-old nuns using iPads these days – there aren’t too many 103-year-olds, period,” she writes in her memoir. “But I’m pretty comfortable with modern technology. I’ve always said, ‘If you’re not moving forward, you’re going to get left behind real quick.’ Adaptability is my superpower.”

By 9 a.m., Sister Jean is writing scouting reports for the Loyola Chicago basketball team and sending emails out to the players.

“I believe this was a turning point and that we’re now in a winning streak,” she wrote. “Our next game will be challenging, but just keep working hard. I will be there in prayer and in spirit and bless your hands virtually.”

When the team reached the 2018 Final Four, Sister Jean garnered national attention, being featured in newspapers and on TV.

In fact, she was told that she had more media personnel at the NCAA news conference than Tom Brady drew at the Super Bowl.

It's her personality and positive spirit that has been most popular around the university. For her 100th birthday, a BVM Gallery opened at the university's museum of art -- "A Century of Sr. Jean" to honor Sister Jean and all that she has done.

“I love life so much and enjoy being with young people,” she told The Associated Press. “They’re the ones who keep me going because they bring such joy into my life -- and they keep you updated on what’s happening in their world.”

Sister Jean was born in 1919 in San Francisco and grew up in a devout Catholic family.

She taught in Catholic schools in Chicago and Southern California, where she also coached girl's basketball.

“Sports are very important because they help develop life skills,” she said. “And during those life skills, you’re also talking about faith and purpose.” Her motto: “Worship, Work, Win.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this article