Shaquil Barrett's Wife Pens Heartbreaking Message After Daughter's Drowning Death

Jordanna Barrett is speaking out after the loss of her daughter.

Days after her and NFL star Shaquil Barrett's youngest child Arrayah, 2, died after drowning in their family swimming pool, Jordanna broke her silence with a touching social media tribute.

"Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers," she wrote on Instagram May 3 alongside a photo of Arrayah smiling. "Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada."

The 30-year-old added, "We love you forever and ever and always. I can't wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything."

Referencing to her and Shaquil's three other children Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8, Jordanna noted, "There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always."

The Tampa Police Department wrote in an April 30 statement that officials had responded to the Barrett's home in Tampa, Fla., around 9:30 a.m. that morning in response to a child having fallen into a pool, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The statement noted that despite receiving life-saving measures after being transported to the hospital, the child was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Shaquil's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, expressed their condolences in a statement following the heartbreaking news.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family," the team's statement on Twitter read April 30. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time."

The Buccaneers concluded, "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Just days before her tragic passing, the family had celebrated Arrayah's 2nd birthday on April 19.

"My girl, you are so loved! We loved celebrating you yesterday! Her baby shark party was a success!" Jordanna wrote on Instagram April 20 next to a carousel of photos from Arrayah's birthday party. "happy birthday my big Arrayah girl! I cannot believe you're 2! Time truly is a thief."