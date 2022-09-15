Serena Williams welcomes Roger Federer to ‘retirement club’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It has been a rough stretch for tennis fans – saying goodbye to tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams in the same month.

On Thursday, Federer announced in a heartfelt message that he would be retiring from the sport after playing the Laver Cup next week. The news came less than two weeks after Williams concluded her illustrious career at the U.S. Open.

Federer and Williams are widely regarded as the best athletes in the sport and after long, successful tennis careers, it’s ironic they are closing this chapter together.

“I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career,” Williams said. “I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget.”

Federer, who recently turned 41, expressed his deep gratitude for the sport and the people he has encountered over the years.

While the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be remembered for his remarkable tennis accomplishments, he will also forever be known as a gracious champion that always showed the highest level of sportsmanship on the tennis court.

“I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer,” Williams concluded.

The milestone Federer and Williams have reached, playing tennis until their 40s, is most certainly an anomaly. What has led the pair to continue dominating to this very day is their love and passion for the sport.

While the tennis world will miss the two tennis icons, the standard they set will forever have a positive impact on the sport.