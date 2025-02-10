Super Bowl

Serena Williams makes surprise appearance with Kendrick Lamar in halftime show

The tennis legend joined her fellow Compton native for his performance of "Not Like Us."

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Legendary tennis player Serena Williams made a surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance in New Orleans on Sunday.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion joined her fellow Compton-native Lamar as he performed "Not Like Us," his final diss track against Canadian rapper Drake, who he got into a feud with last year.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Williams was seen dancing in a tennis-like uniform as Lamar rapped Grammy-winning track.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The tennis legend also shared some behind-the-scenes content from her Super Bowl performance. Check it out below:

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us