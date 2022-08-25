Serena Williams Says Daughter Asks How Everyone Knows Her Mom's Name

Serena Williams wants to be seen as a mother first in the eyes of her 4-year-old daughter Olympia.

In the second episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetype, Williams said that sometimes Olympia asks how people know who her mom is.

“She'll be like 'why does that person know your name,’” Williams said. “And I’m like, ‘uh, I don’t know,’ what do I say to that?”

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I don't even know if she knows what I do slash did slash currently do... I don't know if she really knows who I am or what I do,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion said.

Williams, who is set to play in the US Open on Aug. 29, revealed earlier this month that she will be “evolving away” from the sport after the Grand Slam.

Williams, who is the youngest of five sisters, said one of the reasons for her retirement was to continue building a family which she has put on hold for some time.

In her farewell piece in Vogue, she noted that Olympia prays to be an older sister one day.

“Olympia says this a lot, even when she knows I’m listening. Sometimes before bed, she prays to Jehovah to bring her a baby sister. (She doesn’t want anything to do with a boy!)”

While the tennis world will certainly miss having the legend dominating the courts very soon, it’s safe to say Olympia will be loving every moment she will have spending time with her mommy.