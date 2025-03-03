WNBA

Serena Williams joins WNBA ownership group in Toronto

By Jessica Golden, CNBC

File Photo: Serena Williams, one of sport’s greatest champions, joins Canada’s first WNBA team as a managing partner.
CNW Group | Toronto Tempo
  • Serena Williams, the former top tennis player in the world, has joined the ownership group of the Toronto Tempo.
  • Williams will help the Canada-based WNBA team with its visual identity.
  • The tennis legend also has ownership stakes across the National Women's Soccer League, the National Football League and TGL Golf.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is continuing her investment in women's sports with a new ownership stake in the Women's National Basketball Association's Toronto Tempo, the team announced Monday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The Toronto Tempo, the WNBA's first expansion team in Canada, will begin play in the 2026 season and is also owned by Larry Tanenbaum, chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures.

"I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy," Williams said in a statement.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The size of Williams' stake was not disclosed.

As part of Williams' role with the team, she will play an active role in the team's visual look from jersey designs to merchandise collaborations.

"Serena is a champion," said Teresa Resch, president of the Tempo Basketball Club. "She's the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible."

Sports

Potomac Crash 3 hours ago

5 figure skating icons talk ‘significant loss' after DC plane crash: ‘This one just felt so unfair'

MLB 6 hours ago

Topps' debut patch cards have become a catch for young major leaguers

The deal is pending final approval from the league.

Since retiring from tennis in August 2022, Williams, the former No. 1 tennis player with 23 Grand Slam singles championships, has been busy building her off-court portfolio.

She is also a minority owner in the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC, the National Football League's Miami Dolphins and TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club.

Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

WNBABasketball
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us