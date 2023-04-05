masters tournament

Seamus Power Hits Consecutive Holes-in-One at Masters Par 3 Contest

Power became the third golfer to ever pull off the feat at the Masters Par 3 Contest

By Max Molski

Check out the video below

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It’s aces wild for Seamus Power at Augusta National.

The Irish golfer hit not one, but two holes-in-one during the Masters Par 3 Contest. As if that isn’t impressive enough, he did it on consecutive holes, becoming just the third golfer ever to pull that off in the competition.

Power’s first hole-in-one came at the downhill eighth hole. The ball hit the middle of the green and rolled back into the cup for the first ace of the day for any golfer.

He then trotted over to the ninth hole and used another roll to get the ace.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Check out the back-to-back holes-in-one below: 

Augusta National is a relatively new course for Power, who finished 27th in his Masters debut last spring.

masters tournament Apr 4

How to Watch the 2023 Masters

masters tournament Apr 3

Weather Forecast for the Masters Doesn't Look So Great

Power will look to keep the momentum going when he tees off for the first round of the actual Masters tournament at 9:48 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know about the 87th edition of the Masters Tournament and the first of the men's four major golf championships held in 2023.

This article tagged under:

masters tournamentgolf
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us