Seahawks Fan Holds Up ‘We Need Jimmy G' Sign in Preseason Game Vs. Bears

Seahawks fan holds up ‘We need Jimmy G’ sign in preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

What a timeline the NFL world has come to.

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers have made it perfectly clear that 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance is the No. 1 quarterback moving forward, but Jimmy Garoppolo still has not been traded.

There are still some teams that could benefit from elevating their depth chart at the quarterback position, such as the Cleveland Browns. But what about a certain divisional rival up in the Pacific Northwest?

With Drew Lock and Geno Smith battling for the starting quarterback role in Seattle, one Seahawks fan made their feelings perfectly clear on national television: bring in Jimmy G.

The question remains – would the 49ers want to entertain such an idea?

The rivalry between the two sides is well-documented to this point, but after Seattle fans witnessed Russell Wilson’s heroics for the past decade, their fans know that Garoppolo is a definitive upgrade over what Lock and Smith bring to the field.

Zach Wilson’s preseason injury opened the door ever so slightly, but making a move with Robert Saleh and the New York Jets doesn’t seem likely anymore.

As the regular season gets closer, let’s see how long the 49ers keep Garoppolo – and if they keep him away from the Seahawks.