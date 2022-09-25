NFL

Seahawks-Falcons Game Delayed Due to Drone Activity

It's not the first time a drone has interrupted a game in Seattle recently

By Sanjesh Singh

Seahawks-Falcons game delayed due to drone activity originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons weren’t the only things flying on Sunday.

Their contest was delayed due to an unidentified drone flying over Lumen Field:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With 6:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, NFL security issued a timeout, and a white hat was thrown to notify players to clear the field. 

The delay lasted only a few minutes and players returned to finish out a close contest as the Falcons beat the Seahawks 27-23. 

If it wasn’t strange enough, the Washington Huskies game against Stanford on Saturday night was paused due to the same reason – an unidentified drone flying over Lumen Field.

Sports

NFL

NFLPA to Investigate the NFL, Miami Dolphins' Handling of Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Evaluation

‘Not Good Enough': Carson Wentz Struggled in First Game Vs. Eagles Since Trade

Under Federal Aviation Administration laws, flying drones in or around stadiums with a capacity of 30,000 or more is prohibited beginning one hour before and one hour after the scheduled time of NFL, MLB, NCAAF or NASCAR events. 

Violations can result in civil penalties worth up to $37,377 and possible criminal prosecution.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLSeattle SeahawksATLANTA FALCONS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us