Sam Hauser Says Brother, Michigan State Basketball Team Is Safe After Campus Shooting

Sam Hauser says brother is safe after Michigan State campus shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After the Celtics dropped a nailbiter to the Bucks on Tuesday, Boston's Sam Hauser addressed a reporter's question about his brother, Joey, who was on the Michigan State campus on Monday night when a shooter opened fire leaving three dead and five more in critical condition.

Joey, 23, who currently plays forward for the Michigan State's men's basketball team, was unharmed in the violent attack in East Lansing.

Sam told the media Tuesday night that Joey and the rest of the MSU men's basketball team are "good and safe."

"Obviously what happened is tragic and you never wish that upon anyone," Sam said in the post-game press conference. "Especially with a family member who is close to the situation ... Prayers go out to all the families and people who were involved and victims of that."

Among those killed were Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson -- three students who came from the suburban Detroit Area. The names of the five who were injured have not been released.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, who shot himself miles away from campus. Police said that McRae has no affiliation with MSU.

The Celtics (41-17) fell to the Bucks (40-17) 131-125 on the road. Hauser scored 15 points, including the clutch 3-pointer which sent the game to overtime.

The Celtics return to action on Wednesday night as they face the Pistons at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET.