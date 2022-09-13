Road to Paris 2024: Looking Ahead at the Confirmed 2024 Olympics Venues

Paris 2024 is going to be the biggest Olympic Games yet.
In order to offer audiences the most spectacular experience imaginable, Paris’ famous landmarks are being transformed and constructed into sports arenas for the quadrennial Games.
To host the Olympic and Paralympic Games, there will be 14 sites constructed and 24 (out of 32) Olympic sports will be contained within 10 kilometers of the Olympic Village come July.
Let’s take a glance at what we know about the Olympic venues so far:
Why are the 2024 Paris Games going to be so unique?
The 2024 Opening Ceremony for the Summer Olympics will be the biggest Opening Ceremony in the history of the Games. But it doesn’t stop there – the Parisian venues will also prove to be extraordinary.
“The Paris Games will be showcased to support athletic performance and sport, but in a way that brings us together,” said paris2024.org.
Sports
“We are transforming the city’s iconic landmarks into sporting arenas to set the stage for great sporting moments against a backdrop of Paris’ magnificent monuments.
“We are supporting the regions by harnessing the power of sport to build a lasting legacy. This unique concept guides our masterplan for the 35 venues that you will be able to discover here.”
What are the confirmed competition venues for the 2024 Paris Olympics?
These are the confirmed venues for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Competition venues in the heart of Paris
- La Chapelle Arena
- La Concorde Stadium
- Hôtel de Ville
- Bercy Arena
- Invalides
- Alexandre III Bridge
- Grand Palais
- Pont d'Iéna Bridge
- Eiffel Tower Stadium
- Champs de Mars Arena
- Roland-Garros Stadium
- Parc des Princes
- South Paris Arena 1
- South Paris Arena 4
- South Paris Arena 6
Competition venues in the Île-de-France region around Paris
- Yves-du-Manoir Stadium
- Stade de France
- Aquatics Centre
- La Courneuve
- Le Bourget Sport climbing venue
- North Paris Arena*
- La Défense Arena
- Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium
- Château de Versailles
- Elancourt hill
- Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome
- Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium
- Golf National
Competition venues throughout France
- Pierre Mauroy Stadium*
- La Beaujoire Stadium
- The CNTS shooting range in Châteauroux*
- Bordeaux Stadium
- Lyon Stadium
- Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium
- Nice Stadium
- Marseille Stadium
- Marseille Stadium Marina
Surfing events will take place at The Teahupo’o wave in Tahiti.
Seine-Saint-Denis will be the home of the Media Village, the Olympic and Paralympic Village, as well as six sports.
The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be held in Jardins du Trocadéro, which is an open space park that runs through Paris.