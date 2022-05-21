Reports: Kylian Mbappe to Sign New Contract With PSG, Won't Join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga is finally over.

After questions of whether he’d stay at Paris Saint-Germain or depart for Real Madrid surfaced once again, the 23-year-old striker has decided to remain in France on a new three-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Mbappe, who was set to become a free agent in June when his contract expired, called Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Saturday to inform him of the decision, according to CBS Sports' Fabrizio Romano.

This is the second straight year in which Madrid were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Mbappe. The talented young striker pushed for a move to the Spanish side last year, but a deal did not materialize. PSG turned down an official transfer bid from Real Madrid of 180 million euros ($190 million) for Mbappe and reportedly even said no to an offer of 200 million euros ($211 million).

Mbappe, who has five Ligue 1 titles under his belt since the 2016-17 campaign, scored 25 goals to go with 17 assists in the league this year playing alongside Neymar and newly acquired star Lionel Messi.

The French international will now look to keep up his form and focus on the 2022 World Cup later this year after helping his country hoist the prestigious title in 2018. He scored four goals in seven games during that tournament, including one in France’s 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.