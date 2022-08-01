Shohei Ohtani

Report: White Sox Tried to Trade for Shohei Ohtani

Adding Ohtani to a starting rotation of Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Johnny Cueto would make the White Sox instant World Series front runners

By Ryan Taylor

The White Sox have been aggressive amidst Tuesday's trade deadline. 

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the White Sox tried to make a run for two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. 

"The Padres and White Sox are among other teams known to have tried for Ohtani in recent days, with the Angels originally signaling they are willing to listen to offers on the once-in-a-century phenom," Heyman wrote. "Several teams inquired, but the interested sides have moved on with the understanding the Angels are deciding to keep their all-time versatile megastar."

Unknowing of where Rick Hahn plans to take the White Sox near the deadline, it seemed certain they would go the smaller value, rental deals via the bullpen, right field or second base to enhance the roster -- which is something they will still likely complete. 

However, their name hasn't been attached to jumping in on the larger stars like Juan Soto -- until now. Ohtani is baseball's king. With his ability to hit the ball as a power hitter while being an ace on the mound, he's truly one of the best athlete's of this generation. 

That being said, it's not surprising the White Sox expressed interest in the Japanese star. Adding Ohtani to a starting rotation of Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Johnny Cueto would be unthinkable. That would give the Sox the ability to use Michael Kopech out of the bullpen again. 

Also, placing Ohtani in a lineup with Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada sounds like an automatic World Series bid. 

This season, Ohtani is slashing .255/.352/.495 while tacking on 22 home runs and 62 RBIs from the plate. On the mound, he's recorded a 2.81 ERA in 17 starts with an unbelievable 145 strikeouts to 23 batters walked. He holds one of the league's best WHIPs at 1.017. 

Sadly, the Angels are deciding to keep Ohtani past the league's trade deadline -- reasonably so. But, it's interesting to know Hahn and the front office aren't opposed to going after big stars. 

They haven't been attached to the Juan Soto rumors, yet they are probable to make moves before the deadline ends. 

