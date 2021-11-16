Le'Veon Bell

Report: Ravens Cut Le'Veon Bell After Five Games With Team

The veteran RB scored two touchdowns during his short stint in Baltimore

By Max Molski

Report: Ravens cut Le’Veon Bell after five games with team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Le’Veon Bell’s time with the Baltimore Ravens is over.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The team reportedly waived the veteran running back on Tuesday. Bell took to Twitter to bid farewell to Charm City:

The Ravens brought in Bell just before the season after they endured a pair of season-ending injuries in their backfield. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were both ruled out for the year before the season even started, forcing Baltimore to turn to Ty’Son Williams. Along with Williams, the Ravens acquired three tenured running backs: Bell, Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray.

Bell was the third fiddle out of the new crop of running backs. He saw his first action in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, turning four carries into 11 yards. He got his first Ravens touchdown the next week against the Los Angeles Chargers and found the end zone again in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sports

cricket 24 mins ago

US to Co-Host 2024 T20 World Cup With West Indies

Super Bowl 42 mins ago

Super Bowl Locations: 2022, 2023 and Beyond

He got just three carries and one rushing yard in his final Ravens outing against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, while Freeman was given 10 carries. Bell accumulated 31 rushes, 83 yards and two touchdowns across his five games with the team.

With Bell out of the picture, the Ravens will turn to Freeman and Murray more in the backfield. Murray has not played since suffering an ankle injury against the Chargers, while Freeman has double-digit carries in back-to-back games.

Baltimore was Bell’s third stop since he departed the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018. Bell split time with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 and 2020 seasons before landing with the Ravens’ practice squad in September.

The Ravens’ next game is on the road Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Le'Veon BellNFLBaltimore Ravens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us