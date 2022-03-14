Report: Quandre Diggs Returning to Seahawks on Three-Year Contract

After an exodus of talent last week, the Seattle Seahawks are retaining a key defender.

Free safety Quandre Diggs, who was traded to Seattle during the 2019 season, reportedly will return to the Seahawks on a three-year, $40 million contract. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Diggs, 29, had a career year in 2021 before dislocating his ankle and breaking his fibula in the season finale. He finished the campaign with five interceptions and 94 combined tackles, bringing his interception total to 13 in 38 games as a Seahawk.

With franchise stalwarts Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner shipped out of town, retaining Diggs became critical for Seattle. He was a strong leader on the defense despite a disappointing 7-10 season.

Diggs, combined with Jamal Adams, helps form one of the strongest safety duos in the NFL. It's unclear who will play quarterback for the Seahawks, but the secondary is now shored up.