Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Cunningham had been sidelined since Nov. 9

By Sanjesh Singh

Cade Cunningham’s sophomore season is seemingly over.

The Detroit Pistons guard and 2021 No. 1 overall pick reportedly will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season after opting to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery before 2023-24 training camp starts, Wojnarowski added.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 9 and took a month off in hopes that rest and rehabilitation would see his shin improve, but that did not turn out to be the case as he opted to have surgery on Monday.

In his rookie year, Cunningham impressed with averages of 17.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds on a 42/31/85 shooting split in 64 games. He started every contest for Detroit, which finished the season with a 23-59 record.

Through 12 games as a sophomore in 2022-23, he posted averages of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 rebounds on a 42/28/84 shooting split. Detroit currently has a 7-22 record and is last in the Eastern Conference.

