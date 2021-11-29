Report: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Expected to Take Over at LSU in Shocking Move

An absolutely wild few days in the college football world reportedly continued on Monday, as Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is expected to leave the school and take over as the head coach at LSU.

According to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, Kelly has decided to leave the Fighting Irish, and will head to the SEC in an effort to rebuild the LSU program:

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

Kelly, who has coached the Fighting Irish since the 2010 season, led the team to an 11-1 record during the regular season. The Irish could still potentially sneak into the College Football Playoff pending the results of Saturday's conference title games.

He passed legendary coach Knute Rockne as the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame history, compiling a 92-39 record in 12 seasons with the Irish.

Previously, Kelly had coached at Central Michigan and Cincinnati before joining Notre Dame.

The Tigers had announced earlier this season that they would part ways with Ed Orgeron, who won the national championship at the school during the 2019 season.

The shocking move is just the latest domino to fall in what has been a wild few days in the college football world. On Sunday, it was revealed that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley would be leaving the school to take over as the head coach at the University of Southern California, leaving the Sooners scrambling for a new leader as they prepare to move to the SEC.

What is unclear now is what will happen at Notre Dame as they apparently look to replace Kelly. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been named as a contender to coach the Irish on multiple occasions over the years.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, who has led his undefeated Bearcats squad to the brink of qualifying for the College Football Playoff, could also be in the mix, as could Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, who was also linked to the USC job before Riley took over the program.