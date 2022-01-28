New York Giants Hire Brian Daboll as New Head Coach

Report: Giants hiring Brian Daboll as new head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The New York Giants have a new head coach.

The organization is bringing in Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to take its head job. The announcement was made official Friday night.

This will be Daboll’s first NFL head coaching role. He has spent the last four years in Buffalo, working with Josh Allen and helping create one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Prior to that, Daboll spent time as an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Kansas City Chiefs (2012).

The Giants weren’t the only team seeking to make Daboll their head coach this offseason. He was also a finalist for the Dolphins’ opening and had been sought after by the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Hiring Daboll is just the latest notable change for the Giants. The team fired head coach Joe Judge on Jan. 11, one day after general manager and senior VP Dave Gettleman announced his retirement. On Wednesday, they introduced new general manager Joe Schoen, who had been an assistant GM for the Bills since 2017. Now, Daboll is reuniting with Schoen in New York.

One thing that will not be changing for the Giants right now is their quarterback. New York took Daniel Jones with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft, and he is already under his third head coach. Schoen and Giants co-owner John Mara defended Jones on Wednesday and said they will not be pursuing Deshaun Watson in a trade.

Daboll will have his work cut out for him with Jones and the Giants’ offense. New York went 4-7 in the 11 games that Jones started last season, but overall the team’s offense finished 31st in the NFL in total yards, passing yards and points scored. By contrast, Buffalo was fifth in total yards, ninth in passing yards and third in points with Josh Allen under center in 2021.

Ken Dorsey, Buffalo’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is likely to step into Daboll’s former role, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Daboll off the board and the Giants’ job taken, there are now six remaining head coaching vacancies across the NFL.