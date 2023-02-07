Report: Nets 'not planning' to trade Kevin Durant by deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks officially inked the blockbuster trade that would send the superstar point guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks.

But the trade left many people wondering what the future of the 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant would be. But now, the Nets have provided some clarity on the matter: Durant is reportedly here to stay … at least for now.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and the Nets have been in communication on what the direction of the franchise will be. But what they do know is that they aren't planning on trading Durant ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline (Thursday, 3 p.m. ET)

In aftermath of Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are having ongoing conversations on the direction of the franchise, but organization has thus far told inquiring teams that they’re not planning to trade him before Thursday’s deadline, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2023

Many teams inquired about the 34-year-old superstar in the aftermath of the Irving trade. The Phoenix Suns were reportedly preparing to pursue Durant should he be made available, according to Chris Haynes.

The Phoenix Suns are prepared to pursue Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant should he become available, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

And the Boston Celtics inquired about Durant, as reported Monday by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

The Toronto Raptors, who were also considered one of Durant's likely landing sports this past summer, were also in the running.

Whether he'll remain in Brooklyn after this year is a separate question that we can't answer. But if Brooklyn's season comes to an end before, or in the playoffs, it's possible Durant will awaken his desire to be traded in the offseason.

Only time will tell.