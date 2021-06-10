Report: NBA Announces Key Dates for 2021-22 Season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease across the country, the NBA is hoping to have a return to some form of normalcy when the 2021-22 season begins.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Shams Charania of the Athletic revealed the key dates for next season.

Sources: Key dates for the 2021-22 NBA season:



Sept. 28: Training camp starts

Oct. 19: Regular season starts

April 16: Playoffs start

June 2: Finals Game 1

June 19: Finals Game 7

June 23: 2022 NBA Draft — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 10, 2021

The 2021 NBA playoffs will run until at least the middle of July and the 2021 NBA Draft is set for July 29, with free agency starting at the beginning of August. That gives teams currently competing for an NBA championship this year roughly two months before training camp opens up on Sept. 28.

The 2022 NBA Playoffs will return to its normal start date of the middle of April with the 2022 Finals ending in June instead of July.