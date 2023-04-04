Lionel Messi could soon be leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

As the 35-year-old's tenure with the French club continues to hit puzzling lows, most recently fans whistling his name in a 1-0 loss to Lyon, teams are already hoping to lure him away this summer.

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal reportedly sent an official bid to Messi that includes a salary worth over $400 million euros a year, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

🚨 Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.



◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.



◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.



◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. pic.twitter.com/FVTDGs4eQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2023

Messi, however, wants to remain at a top club in Europe as he's still performing at a high level following triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and has also recorded a double-double 13 goals and 13 assists in league play this season.

The Al Hilal reports come a few days after Barcelona's vice president, Messi's long-time team, confirmed the club had been in contact with the Argentine over a return.

"We are in contact with [Messi's camp], yes," Vice president Rafa Yuste said on Friday. "Beautiful stories should have happy endings, and there is a mutual love between the two parties."

Messi left the Catalan side in 2020-21 after the club could not afford to keep him on the books, and the financial challenges will still remain an obstacle in a potential reunion should he leave PSG in the summer.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, currently is in third place in the SPL, trailing Al Ittihad and Al Nassr for the title. The latter, of course, is where Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi's iconic rival, plays.