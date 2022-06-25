Report: LAFC Are Finalizing a Deal With Welsh Winger Gareth Bale

Welsh soccer superstar Gareth Bale and LAFC are putting the finishing touches on a deal, according to reports.

Bale currently plays for the La Liga club Real Madrid and for Wales’ national team.

When Bale's contract with Real Madrid expires this summer, he will become a free agent and is expected to be snatched by the Los Angeles Football Club.

BREAKING: LAFC are finalizing a deal to sign superstar Gareth Bale, per sources.



Bale is a free agent as his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer. The 32-year-old won 5 Champions Leagues, 3 La Ligas & more in Spain. Deal will NOT require DP spot. https://t.co/pegsSTYV6x pic.twitter.com/oUSXQE9ias — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) June 25, 2022

The deal will extend a 12-month period, concluding next June. A source indicates that the deal will not require a Designated Player spot, which leaves LAFC with one DP spot open.

The 32-year-old winger started his run with Tottenham and then joined Real Madrid in 2013. He has won five Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three La Liga titles and three Spanish Cups during his career in Spain. He is known as one of the greatest wingers of his generation, as well as one of the best Welsh players of all time.

With more than 38 goals scored, Bale led Wales to their first World Cup in 50 years since their 1958 loss to Brazil. Wales will take on the United States in Group B this November.