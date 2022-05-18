James Bradberry

Report: James Bradberry Agrees to Deal With Eagles 

James Bradberry reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Julia Elbaba

Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry reportedly is joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bradberry, who played a year with the New York Giants last season, agreed to a one-year deal worth $10 million, Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.

Leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, the 28-year-old was released from the Giants' organization when the team did not find a trade partner. He had a career-high four interceptions last season.

Bradberry, who accepted a three-year deal with the Giants in 2020 for $45 million, carried a $21.9 million salary-cap charge for 2022.

Bradberry played with the Carolina Panthers from 2016 to 2019. He was selected in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

