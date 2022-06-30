New York Knicks

Report: Jalen Brunson, Knicks Agree to Four-Year Contract

Brunson played his first four NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks

By Logan Reardon

Jalen Brunson is going home.

The New Jersey native reportedly agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, a deal that was long-anticipated. The contract includes a player option in the final year.

Brunson, 25, played the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Last season was undoubtedly his best, averaging career-highs in points (16.3), rebounds (3.9) and assists (4.8) while helping Luka Doncic lead the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals. In 18 playoff games, Brunson averaged 21.6 points per game.

The Knicks were desperately seeking a point guard after the failed Kemba Walker experiment last season. Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley are among the other guards on New York's roster.

Since the season ended, it became clear that the Knicks were targeting Brunson. Rick Brunson, Jalen's father, was Knicks president Leon Rose's first client when he was a player agent. Rick was hired as a Knicks assistant coach earlier in June.

Brunson reportedly declined the Mavericks' four-year, $55.5 million contract extension offer after the trade deadline, and his patience was rewarded with nearly $50 million more in total salary. Now, he'll get to play in his home region with his father sitting on the bench.

