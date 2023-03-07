Report: Giants' Daniel Jones Agrees to Four-Year Deal, Saquon Barkley Gets Tagged

Report: Giants' Jones agrees to four-year deal, Barkley gets tagged originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Danny Dimes is staying put in the Big Apple, and his top weapon is also sticking around for at least one more year.

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $82 million guaranteed and $35 million more in incentives on Tuesday. The Giants then reportedly used the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, who, like Jones, was set to hit free agency when the new league year gets underway next week.

Both the news of Jones’ extension and Barkley’s tag came just minutes before the 4 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag.

The 2022 season served as a prove-it year for Jones after the Giants did not pick up his fifth-year option. The 2019 first-round pick responded with the best season of his young NFL career, throwing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while guiding the Giants to their first playoff berth since 2016.

Now, Jones is tied as the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with his $40 million average annual salary.

Barkley is also coming off a prove-it year. The former No. 2 overall draft pick played the 2022 season on the fifth-year option and got back to Pro Bowl status with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns while staying healthy.

Barkley joins the Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard and Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs as running backs to receive the $10.091 million franchise tag for 2023.