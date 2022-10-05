Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report.

The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

As security was giving chase while the fan ran towards the Rams' sideline, Wagner and teammate Takkarist McKinley stepped in to assist by tackling the fan to the ground. The two then let security take over.

The protestor was representing Direct Action Everywhere, an animal activist group that told TMZ the two Rams players committed a "blatant assault."

TMZ reported that the fan suffered a burn during the incident and went to the Santa Clara Police Department on Tuesday to file a report.

"I'm more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him," Wagner told reporters Wednesday when asked about the police report.

Another protestor attempted to get on the field earlier in the game but was stopped by security. Direct Action Everywhere was attempting to bring attention to a trial involving the rescue of two sick piglets from a factory farm that led to felony charges.

“I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said after the game. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field. I saw security was having a problem, so I helped them out.”