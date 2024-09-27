Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky fires head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after less than a year: Report

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Following a disappointing 2024 season that saw the club narrowly miss out on a postseason berth, the Chicago Sky have fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after less than a year as the club's head coach, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report citing sources.

Weatherspoon, who played in the WNBA from 1997-2004, was hired as the team's head coach in October 2023 after a three-season tenure as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Despite missing out on the playoffs by a small margin, the Sky finished 2024 with a 13-27 record, a step back from the team's 18 wins in 2023 despite the addition of Angel Reese, who set the WNBA single-season rebounding record in her rookie year.

The Sky were coached under James Wade to begin the 2023 season, though he resigned in July 2023 to take a position as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.

The Sky finished 2023 under interim head coach Emre Vatansever, with the team going 11-13 under his direction.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Sky
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us