NBA

Report: Celtics' Robert Williams to Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Season Opener

Williams is likely to miss Boston's season opener on Oct. 18 but the team hopes to have him back in the lineup before Thanksgiving

By Darren Hartwell

Report: Robert Williams to undergo knee surgery, miss season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will begin the 2022-23 regular season without their starting center, it appears.

Robert Williams will undergo athroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to recover in four-to-six weeks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. It's the same knee that Williams needed surgery on in March to repair a torn meniscus; he returned to action in less than a month but dealt with his knee injury throughout the postseason.

The Celtics' first game is Oct. 18, which means Williams likely will miss Boston's season opener. But it sounds like he won't sidelined for many regular-season games, per Wojnarowski.

Williams enjoyed his best season as a Celtic in 2021-22, averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while anchoring Boston's No. 1-ranked defense.

