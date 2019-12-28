Report: Bruce Allen Will No Longer Run Redskins Football Ops

Bruce Allen will reportedly no longer run football operations for the Washington Redskins.

Allen will be out by Monday, NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay reported Saturday, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

The change doesn't mean Allen was fired and his future role with the team remains undetermined, Finlay reports.

Allen was hired as the team's executive vice president and general manager in December 2009.

In the 10 years since, the team lost more than 100 games and has no playoff wins.

The team's woes under Allen include two fired head coaches, Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden, and more than 10 starting quarterbacks.

The 2019 season has been the team's worst since 2014 and there's been a visible attendance drop at FedEx Field.

NBC Sports Washington also reports owner Dan Snyder is working with football advisers to determine the team's next steps.