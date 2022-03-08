Report: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Agree to Record-Setting Four-Year Contract

Report: Rodgers returning to Packers on four-year, $200 million deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers isn't going anywhere.

The two-time reigning MVP quarterback reportedly is returning to the Green Bay Packers on a four-year, $200 million deal.

Pat McAfee first reported news of the agreement, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had details on the contract.

The deal would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history. The contract includes $153 million guaranteed and his salary cap number will go down, helping Green Bay navigate free agency. Star wide receiver Davante Adams was scheduled to be a free agent next week, but Rapoport reported that the team will franchise tag Adams with the cap space gained from Rodgers' extension.

There was plenty of speculation about Rodgers' future over the past year, but this extension indicates that he's likely to finish his career with the team that drafted him in 2005. Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft.

The 38-year-old Rodgers is a four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, but has only won one Super Bowl back in 2010.