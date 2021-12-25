Ravens place Tyler Huntley on Reserve/COVID-19 list, Josh Johnson set to start originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning and was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Huntley missed practice Friday due to an illness and with Lamar Jackson questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Josh Johnson could get the start for Baltimore.

Johnson has only started eight games in his NFL career that dates back to 2009.

The veteran QB recently saw action early this year on the New York Jets after Mike White suffered an injury during a Thursday night game against the Colts. Johnson completed 27 of 41 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and threw one interception at the end of the game.

The Ravens enter a must-win matchup against the Bengals as both teams are 8-6.

Baltimore struggled in their first matchup against Cincinatti during Week 7 of the season in a 41-17 loss at M&T Bank Stadium.