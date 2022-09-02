Baltimore Ravens

Ravens Mascot Poe Lands on Injured Reserve With ‘Drumstick' Injury

Poe was carted off the field at Saturday's Commanders-Ravens preseason game

By Max Molski

Ravens mascot Poe lands on injured reserve with 'drumstick' injury

Injuries were a major storyline for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 NFL season, and they are dealing with another one ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Instead of it being a player this time, it is a feathery contributor on the Ravens’ sideline.

Poe, the team’s mascot, was carted off the field after suffering an injury in a matchup between mascots and a youth football team during halftime of the Ravens’ preseason finale against the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

On Thursday, head coach John Harbaugh made the announcement that Poe would be on injured reserve for the rest of the season due to a “drumstick” injury.

“We will find a replacement,” he said. “We’re going to work on that right away. We’re going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement. We’re going to get right into evaluating our options, see where we go next and see if we can find somebody to replace Poe.”

After finishing his statement, Harbaugh couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.

The Ravens begin the season with a road matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 11. Their home opener is on Sept. 18 against the Miami Dolphins, so the clock is ticking for Harbaugh and the organization to land their replacement.

This article tagged under:

Baltimore RavensNFL
