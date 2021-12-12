Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson Carted Off After Suffering Ankle Injury Vs. Browns

He was listed as questionable to return

By Max Molski

Lamar Jackson carted off after suffering ankle injury vs. Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Cleveland Browns went from bad to worse in the second quarter.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury on a low hit from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He was initially listed as questionable to return.

Jackson was 4-for-4 passing with 17 yards through the air and had 10 rushing yards prior to exiting the game. Tyler Huntley came in as the Ravens’ replacement QB.

The Ravens were down 10-0 at the time of Jackson’s injury. Cleveland stretched that lead to 17 with an Austin Hooper touchdown reception later in the quarter.

Baltimore sits atop the AFC North at 8-4 on the season. A loss on Sunday would give the Cincinnati Bengals a chance to grab a share of the division lead with a win against the San Francisco 49ers later in the day.

