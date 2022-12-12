‘Rare Talent': DMV Native Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy, 1st for the DC Area

Caleb Williams, who starred as a quarterback at Gonzaga College High School, became the first player from the DMV to win the Heisman Trophy after his 2022 season as the University of Southern California quarterback.

“Thank you to my brotherhood of Gonzaga College High School,” Williams said during his acceptance speech.

The 20-year-old grew up in Bowie before moving to Northwest D.C. He attended Gonzaga and led the team to their first Washington Athletic Conference Championship– recognized as one of the country's most competitive and high-profile prep leagues.

Williams shared the spotlight with his high school coach while accepting the Heisman trophy — an award given to the most outstanding player in college football, annually chosen by a group primarily made up of sports journalists.

“Coach Randy Trivers, where you at big dog? Stand up," Williams said at the awards. “You had the courage to start a ninth grader in the toughest high school conference in the country,” Williams said in his acceptance speech. “The Gonzaga experience, both on and off the field, helped me to prepare me in more ways than you can imagine.”

Gonzaga head coach Randy Trivers told NBC Washington that Williams is a rare talent.

“From his blend of talent – God-given talent — and his competitive nature, his passion and, really, love of the game and his ability to be really, really sharp and focused in the moments — big competitive moments — without fear,” Trivers said.

While wrapping up his final year at Gonzaga, Williams started taking classes at The University of Oklahoma. He transferred to USC and had a breakout sophomore year there, leading the Trojans to an 11-2 season.

The last time USC had a Heisman winner was 2005, when running back Reggie Bush was the second of consecutive Trojans players to win the award. Leinart won the Heisman in 2004 on the way to a national championship, the Associated Press reported.