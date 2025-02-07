Rams edge rusher Jared Verse wins Defensive Rookie of the Year Award

The moment Jared Verse’s name echoed through the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams' war room from last April’s draft probably felt vindicated.

The Florida State standout, taken 19th overall, was handed the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy, joining an exclusive club in Rams history—one that hadn’t added a new member since Aaron Donald claimed the honor in 2014.

From AD to JV.



Defensive Rookies of the Year 10 seasons apart. #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/Hkhhct7oVE — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2025

If Donald was the gold standard, Verse spent his debut season looking every bit the heir apparent. He didn’t just play—he disrupted, tormented, and dictated the pace in ways that made quarterbacks nervous before the snap.

His resume wasn’t just impressive; it was dominant. Leading all rookies in quarterback hits (18), pressures (77), and hurries (56), Verse made sure his presence was felt on every down. His 11 tackles for loss ranked second among first-year defenders, while his 4.5 sacks placed him fifth. But stats only tell half the story—his motor ran as hot in Week 17 as it did in Week 1, a relentless pursuit of greatness that now has hardware to back it up.

Verse played in all 17 games, forcing two fumbles, recovering two more, and batting down a pair of passes. His ability to wreck plays didn’t go unnoticed by voters—he secured 427 points and 37 of 50 first-place votes, comfortably outpacing Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (239 points, 9 first-place votes). Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (96 points, 1 first-place vote) took third, proving that the Rams' 2023 draft class wasn’t just good—it was transformative.

For a franchise that prides itself on defensive excellence, Verse’s arrival signals a continuation of dominance. Kobie Turner, last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up, finished tied for second in 2023. Now, with Verse leading the charge and Turner anchoring the interior, the Rams’ defensive front is shaping up to be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

The Rams bet on Verse’s potential last spring. On Thursday night in New Orleans, they saw that bet pay off in gold.

Other winners on NFL Honors night in New Orleans included:

Josh Allen took home the award for the NFL Most Valuable Player of the Year award. His first time taking home the league’s top honors.



Joe Burrow took the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after returning from wrist surgery in 2023 to lead the NFL with 4,918 yards passing and 43 touchdown passes.

Saquon Barkley ran away with the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award after rushing for 2,005 yards, eighth-best in NFL history, in his first season with the Eagles.

Jayden Daniels was a near-unanimous choice for AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after helping the Washington Commanders win 12 games.

Ben Johnson was a clear choice for the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, receiving 29 first-place votes.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell took home the NFL Coach of the Year Award.