Raiders' Davante Adams Shoves Cameraman to Ground After Loss

Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman.

As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.

Davante Adams just pushed a guy on the sidelines…pic.twitter.com/DX2GNXWEnR — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 11, 2022

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

Adams issued an apology during his postgame media session.

"Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy -- some guy running off the field," Adams told reporters. "When he ran, he jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground. So, I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. Shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded, so, want to apologize for that."

Adams also tweeted an apology, saying he "felt horrible immediately" after the incident.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

It's not the first time Adams has expressed frustration with his new team, which despite his consistent production is now 1-4. That trend continued Monday in a big way.

Adams had 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns on three catches, including a 48-yard TD to bring Las Vegas within one-point with 4:27 remaining.

The Raiders, who had previously surrendered a 17-0 lead, attempted to try for the go-ahead two-point conversion and were unsuccessful.

On their ensuing possession, while attempting to get into field goal range while facing fourth-and-1 from their own 46-yard line with 47 seconds remaining and no timeouts, Derek Carr attempted a deep pass towards Adams. Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow made a cut to run his route and collided with Adams. Both fell to the ground, as did the ball, ending the Raiders' chances.

Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided on the Raiders' final play. #MNF pic.twitter.com/LMFqf697Bw — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 11, 2022

Adams slammed his helmet to the field in anger in front of Renfrow while making his way off the field.

Davante Adams is clearly upset. 😳 pic.twitter.com/6ajq9JHnDW — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) October 11, 2022

Temper already running high, Adams soon crossed paths with the cameraman.