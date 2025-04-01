English Premier League

Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology

The technology will be in place from April 12.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Premier League will begin using semi-automated offside technology from April 12, the league announced Tuesday.

The technology, which debuted in English soccer in the FA Cup, is designed to enhance “the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making,” the league said in a statement.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans,” the league's statement added.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Besides the FA Cup, there was also “non-live testing” of the technology in the Premier League.

The league said it worked with referees and Genius Sports to develop the system.

The early game on April 12 is Crystal Palace at Manchester City.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

English Premier League 2 hours ago

Watch: Bukayo Saka scores in return as Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 in Premier League

MLS Mar 19

United Soccer League to start promotion/relegation system, a contrast to MLS

Boston Mar 26

Boston NWSL team announces new name. Here's why they chose it

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

English Premier LeagueSoccer
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us