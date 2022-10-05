Predicting NBA's Point, Rebound and Assist Leaders for 2022-23 Season

Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?
Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season.
Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers big man is looking poised to repeat in that category as the new season tips off soon.
Along with the NBA scoring leader, let’s take a look at who could lead the league in rebounds and assists, with all odds courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:
Who will be the NBA scoring leader in 2022?
Embiid, Antetokounmpo and Dončić are the early favorites to take home the scoring title in 2022. Along with those three, here’s a look at the top 10:
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: +325
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: +400
- Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks: +475
- Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets: +700
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks: +1200
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: +1400
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies: +1500
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: +1600
- Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans: +1800
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: +2000
Who will be the NBA rebound leader in 2022?
Despite averaging 14.7 rebounds per game last year, new Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is not expected to hold that spot again. Instead, back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokić is the favorite. Here’s the top 10:
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets: +300
- Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves: +325
- Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings: +550
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: +550
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: +800
- Jonas Valančiūnas, New Orleans Pelicans: +1600
- Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers: +1600
- Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks: +2000
- Jusuf Nurkić, Portland Trail Blazers: +2500
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat: +3000
Who will be the NBA assists leader in 2022?
After leading the league in assists per game last year with 10.8, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is favored to repeat in 2022-23. Here’s the top 11:
- Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns: +210
- James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers: +225
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers: +500
- Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks: +600
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks: +700
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets: +1200
- Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers: +2000
- Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies: +3300
- D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves: +3300
- Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks: +4000
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets: +4000
How many NBA players have a scoring title and assist title?
Seven NBA players have both a scoring and assist title, which are won based on average rather than total. Here are those players and the years they achieved those feats:
Wilt Chamberlain
- Scoring - 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966
- Assists - 1968
Oscar Robertson
- Scoring - 1968
- Assists - 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1969
Nate Archibald
- Scoring - 1973
- Assists - 1973
Jerry West
- Scoring - 1970
- Assists - 1972
James Harden
- Scoring - 2018, 2019, 2020
- Assists - 2017
Russell Westbrook
- Scoring - 2015, 2017
- Assists - 2018, 2019
LeBron James
- Scoring - 2008
- Assists - 2020
Has anyone ever led the NBA in points and assists?
Two NBA players have led the league in total points and total assists in one season. Nate Archibald did it in 1972-73 with 2,719 points and 910 assists, then Trae Young did it last season with 2,155 points and 737 assists.
Who are the top 3 assist leaders in NBA history?
John Stockton leads all NBA players with 15,806 career assists, while Jason Kidd (12,091) and Chris Paul (10,977) are second and third on the list.
Who has the most rebounds and assists in NBA history?
Wilt Chamberlain has the most rebounds in NBA history with 23,924 while Stockton has the most assists with 15,806, as aforementioned.
