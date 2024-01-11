Plan to move Caps, Wizards to Virginia could include Georgetown Hoyas

If the deal to build a new sports arena in Alexandria’s Potomac Yard goes through, the Washington Capitals and Wizards could be joined by the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball in moving to Virginia.

An internal report obtained by News4 revealed the plan, if Virginia approves funding, also includes moving dozens of large concerts and other events currently held at Capital One Arena in downtown D.C.

When the proposed new arena was first announced, Monumental Sports owner Ted Leonsis only talked about the Caps and Wizards moving. At that Announcement, Monumental’s Jim Van Stone was asked if Georgetown would move as well.

“We haven't had any conversations, yet, with the university from that standpoint,” he said.

But a financial study produced for the Virginia governor’s office revealed that for the financing to work, the new arena would need to host 221 events per year to meet the financial goals. The events would include 88 Capitals and Wizards games, 17 Georgetown men’s basketball games, 64 concerts, 30 family shows, and 22 other events.

At the launch of the task force focused on the future of downtown D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser was asked if she’s spoken to anyone at Georgetown about ensuring the team doesn’t leave D.C.

“What we're talking about is the vision that this task force will set for this area, regardless of what happens with the teams, and that's really all I can say about it,” she said.

“Georgetown University, the District of Columbia and Monumental Sports and Entertainment have celebrated a successful partnership for many years,” a Georgetown spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to work with both the District and Monumental to ensure the best home for Georgetown men’s basketball.”

A second smaller venue on the site is anticipated to host 115 events per year with an average attendance of 6,000 people per event.

According to the study, the overall impact to the area would be 336 events per year hosting between 5,000 and 25,000 people per event.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Capital One Arena hosted 220 events.

Neighbors of the proposed site have expressed concerns about traffic and quality of life if the arenas are built.