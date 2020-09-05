Photos: Authentic Wins Kentucky Derby, Defeating Favorite Tiz the Law Published 32 mins ago • Updated 32 mins ago Authentic beat Derby favorite Tiz the Law in the 146th Kentucky Derby, winning both the Derby purse and a blanket of roses on September 5th. 8 photos 1/8 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Authentic #18, ridden by jockey John Velazquez crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Sept. 5, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. 2/8 Gregory Shamus/Getty Images John Velazquez celebrates atop Authentic, #18, after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Sept. 5, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. 3/8 Darron Cummings/AP Jockey John Velazquez rides Authentic to the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. 4/8 Jeff Roberson/AP Jockey John Velazquez rides Authentic down to the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. 5/8 Jockey Adam Beschizza, riding Enforceable, is escorted by outriders before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. 6/8 Darron Cummings/AP Jockeys for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby pose for a group photo prior to the race at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. 7/8 Timothy D. Easley/AP Members of the NFAC, a Black militia, march to Churchill Downs racetrack before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 5, 2020. 8/8 Charlie Riedel/AP Protesters march past the gates of Churchill Downs racetrack before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. This article tagged under: KENTUCKY DERBY 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Damage Left in Tornado's Wake in Maryland 2020 VMAs: Top Moments From the Show Photos: Early Glimpses of National Zoo's Newborn Panda Cub Chadwick Boseman: His Life in Photos