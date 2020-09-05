Photos: Authentic Wins Kentucky Derby, Defeating Favorite Tiz the Law

Authentic beat Derby favorite Tiz the Law in the 146th Kentucky Derby, winning both the Derby purse and a blanket of roses on September 5th.

8 photos
1/8
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Authentic #18, ridden by jockey John Velazquez crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Sept. 5, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
2/8
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
John Velazquez celebrates atop Authentic, #18, after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Sept. 5, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky.
3/8
Darron Cummings/AP
Jockey John Velazquez rides Authentic to the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
4/8
Jeff Roberson/AP
Jockey John Velazquez rides Authentic down to the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
5/8
Jockey Adam Beschizza, riding Enforceable, is escorted by outriders before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
6/8
Darron Cummings/AP
Jockeys for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby pose for a group photo prior to the race at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.
7/8
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Members of the NFAC, a Black militia, march to Churchill Downs racetrack before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 5, 2020.
8/8
Charlie Riedel/AP
Protesters march past the gates of Churchill Downs racetrack before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.

This article tagged under:

KENTUCKY DERBY

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Damage Left in Tornado's Wake in Maryland
Photos: Damage Left in Tornado's Wake in Maryland
2020 VMAs: Top Moments From the Show
2020 VMAs: Top Moments From the Show
Photos: Early Glimpses of National Zoo's Newborn Panda Cub
Photos: Early Glimpses of National Zoo's Newborn Panda Cub
Chadwick Boseman: His Life in Photos
Chadwick Boseman: His Life in Photos
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us