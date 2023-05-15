NFL

Peacock to Host First Ever Exclusive Live-Streamed NFL Playoff Game in 2024

Peacock will host this game during wild card weekend

By Sanjesh Singh

Peacock to host exclusive live-streamed NFL playoff game in 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL playoffs are coming to Peacock.

Peacock will become the home of the first ever exclusive live-streamed NFL playoff game in 2024, NBCUniversal and the NFL announced Monday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, will present an NFL wild card game in prime time on Saturday, Jan. 13. Kick-off for the game will be slated for 8 p.m. ET.

The exclusive showing will follow the afternoon wild card game to be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock at 4:30 p.m. ET.

With the aforementioned Saturday games and a prime-time wild card game on Sunday – on both NBC and Peacock – NBC will become the first media company to present three NFL playoff games in a single weekend. 

Sports

sports betting 25 mins ago

Fanatics Buying PointsBet's US Operations for $150M to Expand Sports Betting, I-Casino Market Share

Washington Commanders 3 hours ago

Commanders Hold Rookie Minicamp as Sale of Team Looms

The exclusive Peacock game will also be broadcast on NBC stations in the two competing cities, and available to stream on mobile devices on NFL+.  

Peacock also will exclusively stream a regular-season game for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 23 when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLPeacock
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us