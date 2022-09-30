Patriots' Mac Jones Ruled Out Vs. Packers in Week 4

Patriots-Packers injury report: Mac Jones officially ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's official: Mac Jones will not suit up for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

The New England Patriots' injury report officially ruled out the second-year quarterback for the Week 4 matchup. Jones was listed as a non-participant in Friday's practice despite being present with the team and throwing a few passes. Veteran QB Brian Hoyer will replace him under center vs. the Packers.

Also ruled out for New England are defensive end Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste. Seven players, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) and cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's the full Friday injury report for the Patriots and Packers.

New England Patriots (1-2)

OUT

OL Yodny Cajuste - Thumb (DNP)

QB Mac Jones - Ankle (DNP)

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin (LP)

S Kyle Dugger - Knee (LP)

DL Davon Godchaux - Back (LP)

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee (LP)

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (LP)

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs (LP)

Green Bay Packers (2-1)

OUT

T Caleb Jones - Illness (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE