Patriots’ Lawrence Guy pays it forward, helps others with learning disabilities originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lawrence Guy is more than just a defensive end. This New Englander divides his time wisely so he can be a face of the Patriots and a philanthropic force in the community.

In hopes of inspiring children, Guy spends his free time helping children with learning disabilities and advocating for the importance of asking for help.

At 32 years old, Guy prides himself in talking to and inspiring young people.

“What can I do for that one child to help them start their year off?” said Guy in an interview with NBC Sports. “What can I do to impact their lives?”

To Guy, it’s all about the domino effect.

“That’s the biggest part,” he said. “Maybe three years down the line, they might not be in the situation but they see a younger classmate in the same situation they were and they do the same thing.”

Who is Lawrence Guy?

Guy is one of the toughest defenders in the NFL. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2011 NFL Draft and previously played college ball at Arizona State. He has played with the Indianapolis Colts, the Baltimore Ravens and the then-San Diego Chargers throughout his 12-year career.

In 2017, Guy signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Patriots, and in his first season with the Pats, the star defensive end helped lead New England to another AFC Championship. The Patriots also won the AFC Championship and made it to Super Bowl LII that year.

The Patriots will take on the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night on Thanksgiving for Week 12 of the NFL season.

Why does Lawrence Guy pay it forward?

The Las Vegas native actually struggled with learning challenges growing up. He didn’t seek help until he entered college, which made all the difference for him in the classroom and on the field.

“There’s a stigma – you can't ask for help – and I’m trying to kill that stigma,” said Guy. “You can ask for help but before you even ask for help, I’m here to help you out without you even saying nothing.”

Guy does everything in his power to show kids that they are not alone in this struggle.

“It’s OK to fail,” he adds. “But it’s not OK to say ‘I can’t get back up.’ It’s never too late.”

How do the New England Patriots help kids today?

Guy and his family created the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation in 2019 to provide resources and opportunities to financially disadvantaged families.

Some of the things Guy does is hand out backpacks with school supplies to kids. The backpacks are filled with school essentials that might seem easily accessible, but to lower-income families, these materials are hard to come by.

“Every year we give out backpacks to a different organization that we can significantly impact,” said Guy. “I tell people – it’s not about how many backpacks you give, it’s about that one backpack you give out that might change somebody’s life.”

Guy gives talks and has hosted various community initiatives, including events at local Boys & Girls Clubs, Thanksgiving giveaways for families in need, back-to-school events and holiday shopping sprees for local children in need.

The defensive end has impacted various US cities, especially in his hometown of Las Vegas, N.V., Baltimore, Md., Miami, Fla. and most recently, Boston, Mass.

The foundation’s mission is “to inspire and help disadvantaged families to achieve their full potential.”